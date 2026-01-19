Gigged, gagged: Delhi gig workers trapped in endless shifts, algorithmic control, vanishing rights

"There are nights when I just stand on the road till morning. No orders, no money. Just waiting,” he said. It is 2.30 am.

The road is eerily quiet with a flickering streetlight. Ali stands there braving the winter chills near Rajender Nagar, his phone clutched tightly in one hand, waiting for his Zomato app to show orders. It has been over an hour, but no luck.

The 24-year-old had come to Delhi six months ago to earn enough to help pay for his sister’s wedding in Bihar and to fund the treatment of his elder brother, who has been unwell for over a year. Instead, most of what he earns disappears before it reaches home – lost to penalties, vehicle rent, and deductions he barely understands. Ali works from 6 pm to 9 am, a 15-hour shift that stretches across the city’s most unsafe hours. When he first arrived in Delhi, he hoped to continue his bachelor’s degree at Delhi University. Family emergencies forced him to abandon his studies.

Today, he rents a small room in the Jama Masjid area for Rs 2,500 per month and survives by stitching together two jobs: delivery rider at night and mobile technician during the day in Karol Bagh.

Amid growing protests by gig workers in Delhi, even as unions have written to the Labour Minister and approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging exploitative and coercive practices by app-based platforms, the reporter spoke to several gig workers in the capital to know that even when the 10-minute delivery enforcement has been revoked, the other struggles persist.