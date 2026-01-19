Local crimes, central control make Delhi unsafe

The Delhi Police recently carried out an exercise named Operation Gang Bust claiming they have arrested over 500 criminals. How does that help crime scenario in the national capital.

The crimes which occupy bold spaces like the murder of a Residents Welfare Association woman president in chief minister Rekha Gupta’s constituency is typical example of policing having gone wrong at local level

Delhi’s constitutional status as a Union Territory with an assembly has long produced a governance inconsistency. Citizens elect a government with expectations of safety, order and responsive administration, yet some critical levers of authority like policing remain outside the control of that government.

The result is a blurred accountability structure where power and responsibility are misaligned, and where failures in law and order often fall into an institutional no-man’s land. Under the current arrangement, public order and police are vested with the Centre through the MHA, while the elected government is left to manage the consequences like public anger, political fallout and a crisis of confidence.

This structural disconnect is increasingly visible in Delhi’s everyday crime scenario. To be clear, Delhi today is not facing any extraordinary security emergency. There is no surge of terror activity or insurgent violence that demands exclusive, centralised micromanagement.

The city instead is grappling with crimes that are local, familiar and deeply personal like murders, extortion, neighbourhood disputes turning violent, and intimidation of community leaders. These are precisely the kinds of offences that require intimate local intelligence, sustained beat policing and swift accountability at the district level.