No civilised society will approve of children’s abuse through pornography: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: No civilised society would approve of the abuse of children through child pornography, the Delhi HC has held, while denying anticipatory bail to a man accused of uploading a video containing child pornography online, observing that granting such relief would encourage abuse of young children.

“It is not a case of uploading pornography. It is a case of uploading child pornography. No civilised society would approve of such abuse of the child,” Justice Girish Kathpalia said.

The judge added that the grant of anticipatory bail in such cases would convey wrong signals across society and encourage the abuse of young children.

“The nature and gravity of the offence cannot be ignored. Further, as mentioned above, sustained interrogation of the accused is necessary in the present case in order to unearth the source of that pornographic clip as well as the creators thereof. Even the mobile phone has to be recovered,” the judge said.