Three Delhi metro phase IV corridors get funding from govt

NEW DELHI: Aiming to expedite the capital’s Metro network, the Delhi government has released its share of funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said these projects will significantly improve Metro connectivity across the capital and further strengthen Delhi’s public transport system.
She said the new corridors will provide safe, convenient and time-efficient travel for commuters, reduce dependence on private vehicles and play a key role in controlling pollution. The three corridors are expected to be completed within four years.
The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.225 kilometres and are estimated to cost nearly Rs 14,630.80 crore. Of this, the government will contribute Rs 3,386.18 crore, officials said.
The first corridor will run from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and will be 8.385 kilometres long. It will have eight elevated Metro stations. The second corridor, from Inderlok to Indraprastha, will be 12.377 kilometres long and will include ten stations—one elevated and nine underground. These two corridors have been placed under a combined financial framework with a total project cost of `8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi government’s share will be `1,987.86 crore, the officials said.
The third and longest corridor will connect Rithala to Kundli, extending Metro connectivity to neighbouring Haryana. This 26.463-kilometre-long corridor will have 21 stations and is estimated to cost `6,230.99 crore. The Delhi government’s share will be Rs 1,398.32 crore, while `545.77 crore will be spent in Haryana. Once operational, the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G-Block corridor will pass through Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Bhawan, Saket District Centre and Pushp Vihar.
The Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor will connect Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Gate and Delhi Secretariat–IG Stadium.
The Rithala–Kundli corridor will serve areas including Rohini sectors, Barwala, Bawana Industrial Area, Narela, Sanoth and Kundli, significantly improving connectivity in north and northwest Delhi.
Officials said the tendering process is underway and basic work has already begun on some stretches. The construction of these corridors will reduce traffic congestion, save commuters’ time and promote the use of public transport, helping Delhi move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.
DMRC rebuilds sub station for Central Vista
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed the relocation and reconstruction of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub Station as part of the Central Vista Project, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to key Metro corridors and support upcoming infrastructure in the city.