Three Delhi metro phase IV corridors get funding from govt

NEW DELHI: Aiming to expedite the capital’s Metro network, the Delhi government has released its share of funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said these projects will significantly improve Metro connectivity across the capital and further strengthen Delhi’s public transport system.

She said the new corridors will provide safe, convenient and time-efficient travel for commuters, reduce dependence on private vehicles and play a key role in controlling pollution. The three corridors are expected to be completed within four years.

The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.225 kilometres and are estimated to cost nearly Rs 14,630.80 crore. Of this, the government will contribute Rs 3,386.18 crore, officials said.

The first corridor will run from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and will be 8.385 kilometres long. It will have eight elevated Metro stations. The second corridor, from Inderlok to Indraprastha, will be 12.377 kilometres long and will include ten stations—one elevated and nine underground. These two corridors have been placed under a combined financial framework with a total project cost of `8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi government’s share will be `1,987.86 crore, the officials said.