1.2 lakh construction workers in Delhi to get skill training

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, under the newly implemented Code of Social Security, has launched a major initiative to skill 1.2 lakh construction workers to improve their efficiency and enhance job prospects.

The programme will be implemented through the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board, which is responsible for the welfare of registered construction workers in the capital.

Sources said construction workers are among the most vulnerable segments of the labour workforce, largely because most migrate from rural areas across the country to Delhi in search of employment. Many lack formal skills, making them prone to low wages and unstable livelihoods.

Under the Code of Social Security, 2020, which came into effect last November, Building Workers Welfare Boards are empowered to frame skill development and awareness programmes for registered workers. In line with this, the DBOCWW Board has initiated the process of engaging training partners to skill 1.2 lakh registered workers over three years. The plan aims to train 40,000 workers annually, with each batch undergoing 120 hours (15 days) of role-based training.