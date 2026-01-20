Delhi kills multiple helplines in favour of 112

NEW DELHI: Launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, dialling 112 will ensure rapid assistance in any emergency. The citizens of the city will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha on Monday said that the objective is to free people from the burden of remembering multiple numbers during crisis situations and to ensure swift help when it matters most.

At present, different helpline numbers are used for various emergency services. This multiplicity often leads to confusion and delays during critical situations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared 112 as the national emergency number, and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation. ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web

alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). Depending on the nature of the emergency, the agency concerned will be alerted.

Assistance can be sought not only by phone but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal.