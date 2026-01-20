Delhi kills multiple helplines in favour of 112

NEW DELHI: Launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, dialling 112 will ensure rapid assistance in any emergency. The citizens of the city will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha on Monday said that the objective is to free people from the burden of remembering multiple numbers during crisis situations and to ensure swift help when it matters most.
At present, different helpline numbers are used for various emergency services. This multiplicity often leads to confusion and delays during critical situations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared 112 as the national emergency number, and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation. ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web
alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). Depending on the nature of the emergency, the agency concerned will be alerted.
Assistance can be sought not only by phone but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal.
One of the key features of ERSS 2.0 is its automatic location identification. This saves crucial time and ensures faster assistance.
According to the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ERSS 2.0 will feature a modern dashboard in the control room, enabling real-time monitoring of where an incident has occurred, which vehicle has been dispatched and how long it will take to reach the site.
In case of any delay, an alternative vehicle can be deployed immediately. This ensures continuous oversight and enhances accountability. She added that the entire plan will be implemented in phases.
In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training of call-takers and, finally, evaluation of the system.
Gupta said that the objective of this proposal is to simplify, accelerate and strengthen the emergency response system in the capital, thereby ensuring the safety of life and property and developing Delhi as a safe, smart and responsive city.
She also said that an extensive public awareness campaign will be launched to promote the use of 112. Displays will be installed in government offices, public spaces, Metro stations and buses to publicise the number. In addition, regular mock drills and outreach programmes will be organised to assess preparedness across departments.