Delhi LoP Atishi files response, says ‘I categorically deny the allegation in its entirety’

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi on Sunday had issued a written response to the privilege notice served against her, claiming that she has never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus and that no such reference was made by her in the House at any point.

In her reply to the secretary of the Assembly, Atishi terms the allegations as vague and unsubstantiated, flagging serious procedural lapses, and seeks the complete complaint, certified unedited official video recordings, and all related communications to enable a meaningful response in keeping with the principles of natural justice.

Amid the row over alleged remarks made by the LoP, the Delhi Assembly secretariat had on January 15 written a letter to her asking her to submit a written reply to the Committee of Privileges. The letter, written by the Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta to Atishi, stated that the remarks caused disruption despite repeated requests to defer the discussion and asked her to attend the House to clarify the matter.