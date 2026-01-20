Designer indoor plants: The professional’s picks for modern Indian interiors

Indoor plants have become more than decorative accessories — they’re essential parts of interior design. Architects and landscape professionals today curate plant palettes just like they do materials and colours. The goal is clear: bring nature inside in a way that feels intentional, sculptural, and long-lasting. While home gardeners often pick popular choices like pothos or areca palms, professionals prefer plants that offer distinct forms, stable indoor performance and year-round aesthetics.

Here are some of the unique indoor plants widely used by designers across India for homes, hotel lobbies, offices, and modern apartments.