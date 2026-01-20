Gurugram doctor nabbed after ramming vehicle into food delivery worker

NEW DELHI: An online food delivery agent sustained injuries after a 41-year-old Ayurvedic doctor allegedly rammed an SUV into him following a dispute over parking in Gurugram’s Hayatpur village, police said. The accused was arrested on Monday, officials added.

The Hayatpur police outpost, Gurugram Sector-10 police station, received information on Sunday that near a Swiggy store in Hayatpur village, an SUV driver had hit a bike rider and then rammed the vehicle into him three to four times, causing injuries, according to police.

A police team reached the spot and found that the injured victim had been taken to the government hospital in Sector-10, Gurugram. The vehicle used in the incident was parked near the victim’s house.

The victim, identified as Tinku (43), a resident of Chandpur Ki Dani, Rewari, Haryana, submitted a written complaint stating that he works as a Swiggy delivery boy. On January 18, while standing outside the Swiggy outlet with his bike, a person driving an SUV arrived, blowing the siren, hit his bike, and threatened to kill him. The driver then restarted the vehicle and, allegedly with intent to kill, ran over him back and forth 2–3 times, causing injuries, police said.