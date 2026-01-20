MCD staff crunch hits water checks

NEW DELHI: Public health surveillance in the national capital is operating with a severe shortage of public health inspectors (PHIs), undermining routine monitoring of drinking water quality across the city, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) aware of the matter said.

The issue has come under renewed focus following the recent Indore water contamination tragedy, which has claimed around 23 lives, according to latest reports, triggering wider scrutiny of drinking water safety across several parts of the country. PHIs in the MCD are responsible for routine monitoring of drinking water quality, food safety and sanitation.

However, Delhi currently has only about 150 PHIs and assistant PHIs combined across the civic body’s 12 zones, far below the requirement for effective ward-level surveillance.

Speaking on the matter to this newspaper, officials said that at least one PHI per ward, supported by Assistant PHIs, is the minimum requirement for meaningful implementation of public health norms. As per older standards, the city required close to 250 PHIs. Even by revised estimates, Delhi is functioning at nearly half the required strength.

“At present, there is not even one PHI per ward,” an official said, highlighting the structural manpower gap. They further said that the shortage persists largely because sanctioned posts are not filled regularly. As a result, the public health system functions predominantly on a complaint-driven model rather than proactive surveillance.