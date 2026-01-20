Presiding officer of Delhi school tribunal to serve initial term of three years

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, has invited applications for the post of presiding officer of the Delhi School Tribunal.

The tribunal is constituted under Section 11 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and functions as a single-member body to hear appeals related to school education matters in Delhi.

According to the notification, the presiding officer will have powers equivalent to those of an appellate court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, including the authority to regulate the tribunal’s procedure and to stay the operation of orders under appeal.

The initial term of appointment will be three years which is extendable up to five years subject to performance, or until the appointee attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Eligibility for the post is restricted to candidates who have held office as a district judge or an equivalent judicial office. The selection will be made by a committee comprising the chief secretary, principal secretary (law & judicial), and principal secretary (education). The committee will shortlist candidates and recommend a suitable name for appointment.

This tribunal caters to the service-related issues faced by the faculty and the non-teaching staff of the unaided private schools. If any person is not satisfied with the School Tribunal’s decision, a writ petition is filed in the High Court.