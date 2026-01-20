PWD audit finds more than 7,500 cameras offline in Delhi

NEW DELHI: More than 7,500 CCTV cameras across the capital were found to be offline by the Public Works Department (PWD) during its safety audit conducted last year. Launched in 2020, approximately 2.8 lakh cameras have been installed so far by the government, along with various resident welfare associations and market unions.

The latest report submitted by the government in response to a question in the Delhi Assembly stated that a total of 7,535 cameras were found to be offline. Power cuts, technical faults, theft or vandalism, and dismantling or relocation of cameras were mentioned as the reasons behind this.

According to a PWD official, “In the technical fault category, it is mostly the network-providing company that has issues, and there is no relay of the live feed at the Central Command Center (CCC). Then there is theft of parts and power cuts, which are external factors. We are trying to resolve all this in the future tender.”

The Delhi government plans to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras across the city, while also prioritising the maintenance of these cameras. The surveillance cameras are mostly installed in public spaces like markets, roads, inside residential colonies, and business centres, and are connected to the CCC at the PWD headquarters. The department has handed over maintenance of the cameras to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is a public sector unit under the Ministry of Defence.