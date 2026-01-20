‘Severe’ air quality continues in Delhi with AQI at 410

NEW DELHI: The city continued to witness ‘severe’ air quality, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 410 as of 4 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures in the city showed a slight rise, with the mercury settling at 7.7 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Around 25 monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, around 13 monitoring stations recorded very poor AQI and around 1 monitoring station noted poor AQI. The highest was recorded in Wazirpur, which noted an AQI of 467.

Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed the GRAP IV regulations across Delhi NCR as the AQI had touched severe levels two days ago and the situation showed no improvement.