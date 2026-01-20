The Adventures of Satish Gujral

It is a painting of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. As usual, he wears his white Gandhi topi, with a pink rose tucked into his jacket. But the familiar beaming expression is absent. Instead, Nehru appears weary and despondent, seated with his hands clasped in a brooding posture — burdened, it seems, by the weight of building a new nation.

The portrait, painted by Satish Gujral in 1957, is an example of how the artist dealt with the emotional and political temper of his time. It is among the works on view at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, as part of ‘Satish Gujral 100: The Centennial Exhibition’, on display till March 30.

Organised to mark Gujral’s birth centenary, the show features various paintings, sculptures, drawings, murals, architectural material, and personal objects from public and private collections.