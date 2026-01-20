The Art of Hard Times

Open archive

Another key ongoing work, ‘Files of the Disappeared’, was started in 2018 by Rahman. It focuses on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Bangladesh. "When violence persists, the archive cannot be closed,” she says. The project as a visual record made for the future, “when truth may finally be allowed to surface.”

Artists serve as both witnesses and mirrors to society, particularly during periods of surveillance, repression, and turmoil. “In such conditions, art becomes a necessary space to reveal, resist, and reimagine,” she says, calling her practice a way to archive the present and build a collective voice connected to global solidarity. Rahman emphasises that the work is created in collaboration with others: “This work is not mine alone; it belongs to those whose lives shape it. I make work so disappearance is not the final word.”

Illuminated portraits are displayed in circular formations on distorted pedestals, each representing an individual wound carried by survivors of disappearance and imprisonment. The artist notes that the glow from the light boxes signals a refusal to disappear, asserting visibility through collective presence.

Alongside these portraits are landscape photographs of riverbanks, dense forests, and a road cutting through green fields. As told by Rahman, these are the sites where bodies of disappeared individuals were later found.

Bangladesh, at present, is in turmoil; the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, for example, was a case of political vendetta. Rahman speaks against such violence, adding she further condemns attacks on newspapers and cultural sites during politically charged moments. Such actions create “a dangerous precedent towards intolerance of different voices and expressions in a society”, she adds. She stresses that culture, which evolves over millennia, is the responsibility of both politicians and civil society and threats to it should be handled with care.