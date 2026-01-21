AIIMS hub of robotic surgeries with 1,000 cases

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) performed over 1,000 robotic surgeries in the last 13 months, the institute announced on Tuesday. It said this achievement shows how advanced surgical technologies are being brought to public healthcare system.

Its Department of Surgical Disciplines has become the nerve centre of these complex surgeries. The areas where the institute has intervened with robotic surgery include hepatobiliary surgeries, such as pancreatic duodenectomy, along with gastrectomy, esophagectomy, colectomy, anterior resection for gastrointestinal cancers, and complex abdominal wall reconstructions.

The technology has also been deployed for kidney transplantation and minimally invasive removal of the thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal glands and pancreas for endocrine tumours.

Calling it transformative, AIIMS said the department is among the first general surgery units in a government hospital in India to acquire and successfully implement such advanced robotic technology.