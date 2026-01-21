Delhi govt to refab Zakhira, Seelampur flyovers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cleared three major projects concerning busy city flyovers. On Tuesday, it approved a new flyover on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area and ordered comprehensive repair of Zakhira and Seelampur flyovers, both of which are critical, high-load structures.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the approvals reflect the government’s balanced infrastructure strategy by creating new capacity where congestion is growing, while undertaking scientific and technology-driven repairs of ageing flyovers.

To address persistent traffic congestion in west Delhi, the government has approved the engagement of a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report for the proposed flyover on Pankha Road from DESU Colony to D-Block of Janakpuri.

The project report will examine traffic volume, road geometry, land availability, engineering feasibility, and future mobility requirements in the area.

“We are planning ahead where congestion is rising. Janakpuri needs a permanent, well-designed solution, and this is the first step towards that,” Singh said.