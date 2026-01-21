Delhi govt to refab Zakhira, Seelampur flyovers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cleared three major projects concerning busy city flyovers. On Tuesday, it approved a new flyover on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area and ordered comprehensive repair of Zakhira and Seelampur flyovers, both of which are critical, high-load structures.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the approvals reflect the government’s balanced infrastructure strategy by creating new capacity where congestion is growing, while undertaking scientific and technology-driven repairs of ageing flyovers.
To address persistent traffic congestion in west Delhi, the government has approved the engagement of a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report for the proposed flyover on Pankha Road from DESU Colony to D-Block of Janakpuri.
The project report will examine traffic volume, road geometry, land availability, engineering feasibility, and future mobility requirements in the area.
“We are planning ahead where congestion is rising. Janakpuri needs a permanent, well-designed solution, and this is the first step towards that,” Singh said.
Alongside, the department has sanctioned `20.18 crore for the repair and rehabilitation of Zakhira flyover, which is one of Delhi’s busiest passages for traffic moving towards Rohtak in Haryana. This flyover the Anand Parbat area, which lies on its eastern side, is a waterlogging-prone location. Due to its proximity with an industrial area, this flyover carries heavy traffic and has faced structural stress over the years. The new plan will fix these issues, the PWD said.
The approved works will include repair of spalled and honeycomb concrete, replacement of expansion joints, replacement of elastomeric bearings, and strengthening of girders using carbon fibre wrapping.
The government has also approved `17.85 crore for repair and rehabilitation of Seelampur flyover, a vital arterial structure in east Delhi.
“Delhi’s flyovers must be safe not just today, but for decades ahead. That is why we are using modern engineering technologies, enforcing strict timelines and fixing accountability at every level,” Singh said.