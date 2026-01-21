Delhi Police solve over 95% murder cases, reports decline in rape cases in 2025

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has solved more than 95 per cent murder cases and over 97 per cent rape cases reported in the national capital last year. The trend also seen less number of such cases reported in 2025.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, the city reported 506 murder cases in 2023, 504 in 2024, and 491 in 2025. Similarly, the cases of rape also gone down from 2,141 in 2023, 2,076 in 2024, and 1,901 in 2025.

The data further mentioned that the 98.13 cases of attempt to murder also been solved. Police have also solved 97.51 per cent robbery cases out of total 1,326 reported such incidents. A total of 89 per cent cases of eve teasing have been solved by the investigating officers.

Cases of extortion and snatching recorded comparatively lower resolution rates, with only 63.68 per cent of extortion cases and 64.22 per cent of snatching incidents being solved.