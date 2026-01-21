Delhi police to mark accident-prone spots

NEW DELHI: Following the fatal Noida incident in which a tech professional died after his car fell into a water-filled pit, the Delhi Police chief has directed district-level officers to coordinate with government agencies to identify and secure accident-prone and high-risk locations across the capital, a source said.

The directions were issued during a recent internal meeting, where emphasis was laid on preventive policing and the use of technology to minimise accidental deaths.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to work closely with civic bodies, road-owning agencies and traffic authorities to carry out detailed assessments of hazardous road stretches, construction zones and low-visibility areas.

Once identified, such locations will be provided with proper physical markings, reflective signage and adequate barricading to alert commuters well in advance, the source said.

In addition, these high-risk spots will be mapped on Google Maps to enable real-time alerts for drivers and riders using navigation applications.

“The focus is on anticipation and prevention. The idea is to ensure that no motorist unknowingly enters a dangerous zone due to lack of signage, poor lighting or sudden changes in road conditions,” another police officer said.