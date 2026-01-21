GRAP IV curbs withdrawn as air quality improves in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality witnessed improvement on Tuesday after three days of recording severe AQI. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 378, in the “very poor” range, at 4 pm, prompting authorities to withdraw GRAP IV curbs, while keeping other restrictions in place.

Despite the improvement, pollution levels remained worrying across monitoring stations. Out of the total stations reporting, 23 were still in the “severe” category, 14 in “very poor”, and one in “poor”, according to data from the CPCB Sameer app.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions returned to the city as the India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall later this week, which could change conditions further. The weather agency has stated that very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected on Friday.

The weather predictions for Wednesday say that the maximum temperature will range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will range between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the expected precipitation may lead to a fresh dip in temperatures.