Kapil Mishra is a habitual liar, says Delhi LoP Atishi on video row

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi has alleged the BJP of weaponising the names of Sikh gurus for crude political gains while carrying a long record of hostility towards the Sikh community.

Calling the allegations against her a lie, the AAP leader said on Tuesday that the BJP had no moral authority to speak in respect for Sikh traditions.

During a media interaction, Atishi stated that the allegations made by the BJP against her are false. “For Sikh gurus, especially Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, my family and I have the utmost respect and reverence. I myself come from a family where, in every generation, the eldest son of the family goes to the gurdwara, becomes a Sikh, and dedicates himself to serving society,” she added.

She said that people must recall that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was in the habit of lying. She pointed out that Mishra had once alleged that he had seen Arvind Kejriwal take money. “Later, this very Kapil Mishra had to apologise before a court and admit that he lied,” she said.