SGPC delegation meets Delhi Police chief, demands FIR against AAP's Atishi for hurting religious sentiments

CHANDIGARH: A delegation of the Shiromani Gurfwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) met the Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded the registration of a case against former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena for her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh gurus thereby hurting religious sentiments.
The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner in which the SGPC alleged that on January 6, former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi used objectionable words against Sikh Gurus inside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments.
The words used by her were also recorded in the official proceedings of the state assembly.
It further stated that the teachings of Sikh gurus are a guiding light for humanity, and that the Sikh community had always upheld the principles of equality, brotherhood, and harmony above caste, creed, race and discrimination, as taught by the gurus.
The SGPC further stated that the remarks made by the AAP leader against the Sikh Gurus have severely hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs living across the world.
It alleged that the comments were made deliberately and reflect her mindset towards the Sikh community.
The memorandum stated that at a time when India and the world were commemorating the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib and remembering his supreme sacrifice, it was extremely unfortunate for an elected public representative “to use such language against Sikh gurus”.
The delegation demanded that an FIR be registered against AAP leader Atishi for hurting religious sentiments and that strict action be taken, so that no political leader dares to indulge in acts that injure the religious sentiments of any community in the future.
The delegation, led by SGPC Senior Vice President Raghujit Singh Virk, also included Junior Vice President Baldev Singh Kalyan, Executive Member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Haryana Sikh Mission In-charge Sukhwinder Singh, and Delhi Sikh Mission In-charge Manveet Singh.