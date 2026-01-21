SGPC delegation meets Delhi Police chief, demands FIR against AAP's Atishi for hurting religious sentiments

CHANDIGARH: A delegation of the Shiromani Gurfwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) met the Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded the registration of a case against former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena for her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh gurus thereby hurting religious sentiments.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner in which the SGPC alleged that on January 6, former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi used objectionable words against Sikh Gurus inside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments.

The words used by her were also recorded in the official proceedings of the state assembly.

It further stated that the teachings of Sikh gurus are a guiding light for humanity, and that the Sikh community had always upheld the principles of equality, brotherhood, and harmony above caste, creed, race and discrimination, as taught by the gurus.