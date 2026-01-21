South Delhi too gets a new deck, worth Rs 1,471 crore

NEW DELHI: The government has also approved a major infrastructure project for south Delhi. It has planned a six-lane integrated elevated road, along with two underpasses, on MB Road from G-Block in Saket to Pul Pehladpur.

It will provide relief from chronic traffic congestion in the area. Its targeted completion date is December 2027 and the estimated cost is Rs 1,471.14 crore.

The Expenditure Finance Committee of the Delhi government made this decision on Tuesday. Following detailed deliberations on the technical, financial, and structural aspects of the project, approval was accorded by the committee headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

She said that the project would mark a significant step towards creating a more organised and seamless traffic network in south Delhi.

With a length of nearly five kilometres, the project will be developed in two phases. The first elevated stretch will run from G-Block in Saket to Sangam Vihar, measuring 2.42 kilometres. The second stretch will extend from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Pehladpur, with a length of approximately 2.48 kilometres. She added that the project will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Total length to be five kms

With a length of nearly five kilometres, the project will be developed in two phases, measuring 2.42 and 2.48 kilometres.