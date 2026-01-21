Take cognisance of chargesheets in builder-bank nexus: SC to CBI court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a special CBI court in Delhi to take cognisance within two weeks of the three charge sheets filed by the probe agency on the “unholy nexus” between banks and developers, which duped homebuyers in the National Capital Region, and proceed with the trial.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was apprised by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared in the matter for the CBI, that a substantial progress in the investigation would be made by the federal agency in all the 25 cases of homebuyers by March.

In July last year, the court had allowed the CBI to register 22 cases over the “unholy nexus” between banks and developers to dupe homebuyers by using the subvention scheme. The bench, hearing the pleas of more than 1,200 hassled homebuyers, passed a fresh set of directions after taking note of the submissions of Bhati and amicus curiae Rajiv Jain.

22 cases filed by CBI

