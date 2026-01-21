Teen held for stabbing tutor for ‘assaulting’ his friend in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a private tutor who had been sexually abusing his friend for the past few months in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area.

The accused allegedly took the victim’s mobile phone and some cash to give the incident the appearance of a robbery, police said.

Police also said the victim was later found to be involved in a POCSO offence, following which a separate FIR has been registered against him.

A senior police officer said Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed the police on January 2 about a man who had been admitted with stab injuries sustained near Kondli Pul. The injured was identified as Jay Prakash (32), a resident of Old Kondli. He was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment.

The victim had sustained incised wounds in the epigastric region of the abdomen and on the left side of the middle back. A case was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated.