Teen held for stabbing tutor for ‘assaulting’ his friend in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a private tutor who had been sexually abusing his friend for the past few months in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area.
The accused allegedly took the victim’s mobile phone and some cash to give the incident the appearance of a robbery, police said.
Police also said the victim was later found to be involved in a POCSO offence, following which a separate FIR has been registered against him.
A senior police officer said Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed the police on January 2 about a man who had been admitted with stab injuries sustained near Kondli Pul. The injured was identified as Jay Prakash (32), a resident of Old Kondli. He was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment.
The victim had sustained incised wounds in the epigastric region of the abdomen and on the left side of the middle back. A case was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated.
Despite repeated attempts, the victim remained largely non-cooperative during questioning. Police scanned footage from around 150 CCTV cameras installed at multiple locations. One CCTV clip from Kondli Pul showed the victim riding a bicycle towards Nehar Road in Dallupura along with a boy wearing a green jacket. About 23 minutes later, the victim was seen returning alone towards Kondli Mor, visibly injured, the officer said.
Subsequently, the same boy was seen running behind the bicycle and later dropping a small duffle bag near Raj Rani Hospital, where the injured victim also managed to reach. Through sustained CCTV tracking, the minor was identified and questioned. Initially, the minor claimed that Jay Prakash was his private tutor and alleged that an unknown assailant had robbed and stabbed the tutor at a dark stretch of Nala Road in Dallupura. However, inconsistencies in his version raised suspicion.
Further investigation led police to identify the prime accused as Devraj alias Jaggu, a resident of Kondli. A raid was conducted and Devraj was apprehended from his residence. He confessed to planning and executing the robbery-cum-stabbing along with the minor.