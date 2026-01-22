Cracked Sarai Kale Khan flyover turns into dust hotspot as Delhi’s air worsens

NEW DELHI: As Delhi slips back into worsening air quality, attention is once again turning to high-traffic roads where congestion and broken surfaces combine to generate dust pollution. One such stretch is the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, leading towards Kalindi Colony and Maharani Bagh, now emerging as a key dust hotspot despite being a crucial arterial route.

A ground check by The Morning Standard found that a large portion of the flyover stretch is riddled with cracks and crevices. These damaged patches routinely slow down vehicles, triggering traffic snarls and releasing thick clouds of dust into the air.

“The water sprinkling is not enough. What needs a fix is the condition of this road, as these cracks and crevices have turned out to be the biggest dust-generating corners,” said a bike rider who uses the route daily.

An official from the PWD said that water is being sprinkled through anti-smog guns regularly on the stretch. “Not just this particular passage, most areas in Delhi, especially the pollution hotspots, witness water sprinkling on a daily basis,” the official said.

But visuals from the site tell a different story, showing dusty road surfaces and pollution-generating conditions even after the claimed measures.

PWD officials also pointed to jurisdictional issues complicating repairs. While the stretch towards Kalindi Colony and Maharani Bagh falls under PWD, the opposite carriageway towards Noida is under the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway.

“There is a small loop connecting Ring Road towards the Ashram side, which is not under PWD. That portion falls under DND, and they are responsible for the carpeting there,” the official said.