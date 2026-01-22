Cracked Sarai Kale Khan flyover turns into dust hotspot as Delhi’s air worsens

NEW DELHI: As Delhi slips back into worsening air quality, attention is once again turning to high-traffic roads where congestion and broken surfaces combine to generate dust pollution. One such stretch is the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, leading towards Kalindi Colony and Maharani Bagh, now emerging as a key dust hotspot despite being a crucial arterial route.
A ground check by The Morning Standard found that a large portion of the flyover stretch is riddled with cracks and crevices. These damaged patches routinely slow down vehicles, triggering traffic snarls and releasing thick clouds of dust into the air.
“The water sprinkling is not enough. What needs a fix is the condition of this road, as these cracks and crevices have turned out to be the biggest dust-generating corners,” said a bike rider who uses the route daily.
An official from the PWD said that water is being sprinkled through anti-smog guns regularly on the stretch. “Not just this particular passage, most areas in Delhi, especially the pollution hotspots, witness water sprinkling on a daily basis,” the official said.
But visuals from the site tell a different story, showing dusty road surfaces and pollution-generating conditions even after the claimed measures.
PWD officials also pointed to jurisdictional issues complicating repairs. While the stretch towards Kalindi Colony and Maharani Bagh falls under PWD, the opposite carriageway towards Noida is under the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway.
“There is a small loop connecting Ring Road towards the Ashram side, which is not under PWD. That portion falls under DND, and they are responsible for the carpeting there,” the official said.
On-ground staff from the DND flyway division acknowledged that congestion and dust. “Sometimes we sprinkle water on the road to settle the dust, but work related to fixing and repairing the crevices has been stalled due to the current GRAP curbs,” one of them said.
The situation has raised questions over why pole-mounted mist sprinklers—used in other high-pollution zones—have not been installed here. When asked whether a similar proposal exists for this stretch, the PWD official said no such plan has been formulated so far.
The flyover was inaugurated in October 2023 by then CM Arvind Kejriwal. Less than two years later, commuters are questioning how a recently inaugurated flyover has become a dust bowl—at a time when Delhi can least afford another pollution hotspot.
Can’t afford another pollution hotspot
Why it is important: A key stretch connecting Central, East, and Southeast Delhi
Cracks and crevices: Resulting in congestion and high levels of dust pollution
Stretch Traffic is normally heavy all through the day and night
Standing there for few minutes is very difficult as high flow of dust makes it difficult to breathe
Officials claim water sprinkling happens, but unless roads are fixed, congestion, dust, & emissions will continue