Delhi government to double sewage treatment capacity to clean Yamuna: CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will increase its overall sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 MGD by 2028 as part of its efforts to clean the Yamuna river, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

At a Yamuna action plan review meeting, she said, “The Yamuna is not merely a river, but the lifeline of Delhi. Identification and survey of all small drains connected to Najafgarh and Shahdara drains will be completed through drone survey by the end of January.”

The survey of remaining drains will be completed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by June 2026, the chief minister said. The Delhi government set a 2028 deadline to connect all 1,799 unauthorised colonies to the sewerage network.

The chief minister highlighted that coordination with neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is essential to cleaning the Yamuna.

“Six drains from Haryana account for 33 per cent of the total contaminated water in Najafgarh, while four major drains from Uttar Pradesh discharge into the Shahdara Drain, accounting for approximately 40 per cent of the total contaminated water,” she said. Gupta added that she would discuss this issue with the chief ministers of both states to find a solution.