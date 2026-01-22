Delhi HC rejects plea against lowered NEET-PG cut off

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday said that reducing the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET PG 2025-26 is not likely to impact the quality of doctors as the candidates will have to complete the PG Course.

The court made the observation while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) decision to “drastically reduce” the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET PG 2025-26.

The petition claimed that qualifying percentile for general candidates was reduced from 50th to 7th, and for reserved categories to the zero percentile, “meaning even candidates with very low or negative scores became eligible for counselling.” A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said it wasn’t in the public interest for the seats to stay vacant.

Rejecting petitioner’s arguments that lowering the cut-off will impact the quality of doctors, the bench said NEET PG was only an entrance exam.