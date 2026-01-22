Delhi Police to find criminals in crowd using smart specs, central server on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-powered smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system and thermal imaging technology to strengthen security during the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the officer, around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed for Republic Day security. All personnel have been briefed, and multiple rehearsals have already been conducted.

In addition to manpower deployment, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across key locations, supported by over 30 control rooms. The CCTV network is equipped with advanced video analytics and facial recognition capabilities, officials said.

The smart glasses, manufactured by an Indian company, will be linked in real time to the Delhi Police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects. This will enable police personnel on the ground to instantly identify individuals in crowded areas.