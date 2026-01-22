Delhi Police to find criminals in crowd using smart specs, central server on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-powered smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system and thermal imaging technology to strengthen security during the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the officer, around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed for Republic Day security. All personnel have been briefed, and multiple rehearsals have already been conducted.
In addition to manpower deployment, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across key locations, supported by over 30 control rooms. The CCTV network is equipped with advanced video analytics and facial recognition capabilities, officials said.
The smart glasses, manufactured by an Indian company, will be linked in real time to the Delhi Police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects. This will enable police personnel on the ground to instantly identify individuals in crowded areas.
The wearable devices will be connected to mobile phones issued to police officers, giving them access to the entire criminal database integrated into the system, the officer said.
“The glasses are connected to the mobile phones of officers, which carry the full criminal database. If a person appears in a green box, it indicates no criminal involvement. If the box turns red, it means the individual has a criminal record. The officer can immediately verify details and apprehend the person if required,” the officer explained.
The official added that the smart glasses can scan faces within seconds and match them with records stored in the central database without requiring physical checks or stopping individuals, ensuring smooth movement in crowded areas during the high-security event.
Besides facial recognition, the smart glasses are also equipped with thermal imaging technology. This feature will help officers detect individuals carrying metal objects or concealed weapons, adding an additional layer of security by enabling early identification of potential threats in dense crowds.