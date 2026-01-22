Delhi vends national trend with women outnumbering men at law university

NEW DELHI: While most National Law Universities (NLUs) across India remain male-dominated, Delhi’s National Law University (NLU Delhi) has emerged as a standout, recording its highest-ever representation of women in its 5-year LLB programme.

Data from the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) shows that at most NLUs, women have made up less than 50 per cent of total enrolments over the past six years. Against this backdrop, NLU Delhi’s latest admissions mark a sharp break from the national pattern.

For the 2025–26 academic year, women constitute 56.7 per cent of NLU Delhi’s first-year intake, compared to 43.3 per cent men. The batch includes 68 women and 52 men, making it the first time since the university’s inception that women have outnumbered men at entry level.

The rise has been gradual but steady. Women accounted for 43 per cent of the intake in 2023–24 and 46 per cent in 2024–25. Although 2022–23 saw a marginal female majority at 51 per cent, the current figures represent the most decisive shift so far.