‘I always need a happy ending’: Yoshitoki Ōima on A Silent Voice

Nearly a decade after its release, the Japanese anime film A Silent Voice (Koe no Katachi) continues to be returned to, discussed, and deeply felt. Last week, its creator, mangaka Yoshitoki Ōima, made her first visit to India—travelling to Delhi for the New Delhi World Book Fair before appearing at the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival.

Born in 1989 in Japan’s Gifu Prefecture, Ōima belongs to a generation for whom manga was both entertainment and emotional language. Her mangas—A Silent Voice and To Your Eternity—need little introduction among manga and anime fans worldwide. Her journey as a manga artist began early, sparked by her brother’s collection—particularly Yuzo Takada’s 3×3 Eyes. She taught herself to draw, encouraged by friends who recognised her talent. “My friends kept telling me I could become a mangaka. Gradually, I made up my mind—and in a natural way, here I am.”

Before A Silent Voice, Ōima’s career took an unexpected turn with Mardock Scramble, her manga adaptation of Tow Ubukata’s cyberpunk novel—a violent dystopia marked by gambling dens, corruption, and bodily transformation. Its harsh, chaotic world could not be further removed from the quiet school corridors of A Silent Voice.