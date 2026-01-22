Man stabbed to death in Delhi; DU student, four juveniles arrested

NEW DELHI: Five people, including four minors and a DU student, have been apprehended for stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri to settle scores stemming from past disputes, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akash alias Akku, 22.

He had allegedly set the house of Salman, a common friend of the accused, on fire in September last year and was known to bully local criminals, which further fuelled resentment, they said.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Mohit alias Nodi, 19, a resident of Mangolpuri and a second-year student of Delhi University and four minors.

The accused and his associates gathered in Mangolpuri on Tuesday, where they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Akash to take revenge "once and for all," police said.

On Wednesday, they attacked Akash with a knife at the park, following which he succumbed to his injuries, they said.