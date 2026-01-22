NDMC allows food joints with FSSAI registrations to operate without health trade license

NEW DELHI: With the aim of promoting ease of doing business, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday decided that commercial establishments such as restaurants and food-related businesses holding valid registration or licences under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSAI), will no longer be required to obtain a separate health trade licence from the civic body, officials said.

The decision follows the Council’s move to rationalise its licensing framework under various provisions of the NDMC Act. It was taken under Sections 318, 325, 327, 330, 331, 332 and 335 of the Act, with the objective of reducing regulatory overlap while continuing to ensure public health and hygiene standards.

Addressing the media, NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the FSSAI registration would now be treated as a deemed licence issued by the NDMC Chairperson under the relevant sections of the Act. He added that such establishments would remain subject to prescribed limits and conditions laid down by the competent authority.