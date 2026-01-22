Nisaba stirs Delhi awake

Champaran mutton may have become the country’s newest culinary obsession, but in truth there is no such dish in Bihar. “You see, we in Bihar have always been so caught up in politics and bureaucracy that we never paid enough attention to our cuisine, which is actually so diverse and rich. So only a few years ago when regional Indian cuisine became the most talked about, we realised that we needed a dish to champion our cuisine as well, and thus Champaran Mutton became a thing which was suddenly being sold everywhere. What we have in the menu is a Clay Pot Motihari Mutton from the town of Motihari, which is in the Champaran district. A fuss-free homestyle robust mutton curry, the way it is actually made,” explained Chef Manish Mehrotra when I visited his new venture, Nisaba, in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on its very first day.

The Motihari mutton has already become the talk of the town. Served in a clay pot, glossy with its own fat, and accompanied by warm hing kachoris that crack open at the slightest touch, it arrived at the table carrying the unmistakable scent of a home kitchen. My Bengali husband took one bite and paused. It reminded him of the Sunday mutton his father cooked during his childhood in Kolkata, that slow simmering ritual that perfumed the whole house by mid afternoon. “This is the second time I have tasted something so similar to what my father used to cook,” he said quietly, eyes glassy with memory. That is the thing about good food: it can disarm you. It can put you right back in the middle of a room you thought you had left behind.