SC order on toll operations can cause revenue loss: MCD panel

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday raised concerns over a potential revenue loss following the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Corporation’s toll operations.

Toll tax is one of the MCD’s biggest revenue sources, with annual collections estimated at around Rs 900 crore. Committee members cautioned that any move to discontinue toll collection without a viable alternative could destabilise the Corporation’s finances and adversely impact civic services across the capital.

Raising the issue, BJP councillor Rajpal Singh said scrapping toll tax without an alternative revenue mechanism would put immense financial pressure on the MCD. He warned that a sharp decline in revenue would directly affect the Corporation’s ability to maintain civic infrastructure.

The concerns were discussed in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observations on toll operations, particularly regarding traffic congestion at toll plazas. On December 19, 2025, this newspaper had reported on the feasibility of the apex court’s suggestion to the MCD to consider shutting toll plazas during peak pollution periods to ease congestion and reduce emissions.

However, members noted that such a move would be difficult, as a significant portion of the MCD’s finances depends on toll collections.

In December 2025, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to explore shifting nine MCD toll plazas at Delhi’s entry points to locations under NHAI supervision.