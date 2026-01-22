Sunjay Kapur’s mother moves Delhi HC to declare family trust ‘null and void’

NEW DELHI: Rani Kapur, mother of industrialist and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s former husband Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking that their family trust be declared “null and void”.

In her petition, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, Rani, 80, has claimed that the trust constituted in her name in October 2017 was a product of “forged, fabricated and fraudulent” documents.

The petition has urged the court to “permanently restrain the defendants (her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur, Sunjay second wife, and others, including grandchildren) from utilising or acting in furtherance of the ‘RK Family Trust’ in any manner whatsoever.”

The petition has also arrayed Sunjay Kapur’s two children with actor Karishma Kapoor, his second wife, as parties in matter. In addition, the petition claimed that Rani is the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the ‘Sona Group of Companies’. “A systematic fraud was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the RK Family Trust,” it claimed.