Test-driving the guides for the India Art Fair

Just recently, Defence Colony briefly transformed into a walkable cultural corridor as galleries across the neighbourhood opened their doors simultaneously for ‘Takeover’, a curated gallery hop organised as part of the upcoming India Art Fair’s city-wide programme. Held on Sunday, January 18, from 5 pm onwards, the free, public walk brought together over ten exhibitions and a wide cross-section of visitors for an immersive, three-hour engagement with contemporary art.

While ‘Takeover’ is a first-of-its-kind collaboration across Defence Colony in this particular format, it is not the first time the India Art Fair (IAF) has stepped beyond its fairgrounds to activate the city. Over the years, the fair has organised neighbourhood tours, gallery walks and guided art experiences across Delhi, recognising that contemporary art ecosystems thrive not only within the temporality of the fair but through sustained engagement with galleries, artists and audiences year-round.

At its core, the Defence Colony Gallery Hop is designed as a guided tour through one of Delhi’s most active and closely knit gallery clusters. Led by India Art Fair’s Art Tour Guides—currently in training under curator and educator Shaleen Wadhwana—the initiative encourages visitors to experience exhibitions sequentially and in conversation with one another. Conducted in both English and Hindi, the hop allowed participants to move through multiple galleries as a group, creating a shared rhythm of looking, listening and discussion.

For the fair, this extension beyond the NSIC Grounds reinforces an essential idea: contemporary art is experienced not only during fair week, but through ongoing relationships with the city’s cultural infrastructure.