Delhi Chief Minister demands weekly updates of projects worth more than Rs 5 crore

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a review meeting with heads of all departments to assess overall performance, discuss ongoing projects, and plan for the upcoming financial year.

During the meeting, Gupta directed that all projects with a cost exceeding `5 crore must be updated within a week on the ‘CM-Pragati’ portal. This will ensure close monitoring of projects, time-bound reviews and regular oversight at the highest level of government.

She said that every department must continuously update progress reports of development works on their respective portals so that the public is informed about the true status of projects and transparency in governance is maintained.

CM Gupta also asked the departments to complete pending projects with high-quality standards. The ‘Delhi Mitra’ portal, she said, will be launched soon. This portal will be a dedicated digital platform for the swift and effective resolution of citizens’ grievances. She directed that all technical and administrative tasks related to the portal be completed at the earliest.

Clarifying that this portal will become a direct channel of communication between the government and citizens, Gupta said it will make the grievance redressal process simpler, faster and more reliable than before.

AAP neglected Kirari, says Parvesh Verma

Delhi Water and PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party government of neglecting Kirari for over a decade and announced a time-bound plan to permanently resolve the chronic waterlogging issue in the constituency. He presented records and stated decisive action had begun.