Delhi plans major tourism rebranding, data to drive communication strategy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive overhaul of how the national capital is positioned and promoted as a tourism destination, with a focus on data-driven branding, global outreach and evidence-led communication strategies.
To implement the initiative, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) will appoint a specialized information, education and communication (IEC) agency to manage destination branding, market research, digital asset creation, website redevelopment and international market engagement, a tourism department official said.
The selected agency will carry out periodic assessments of Delhi’s tourism landscape, including mapping visitor flows, seasonality trends, tourism circuits, emerging experiences and overall sector performance. The city will also be benchmarked against comparable national and international destinations to assess competitiveness, the official said.
As part of the exercise, the agency will source and analyze credible tourism datasets such as government statistics, transport footfall, hotel occupancy trends, and digital search behaviour and traveler intent indicators.
These inputs will be used to generate insights on audience preferences, peak travel periods and experience-led demand. The project, estimated to cost Rs 3.95 crore, is aimed at creating detailed target audience profiles for both domestic and international travellers.
High-potential segments including weekend travellers, heritage and culinary tourists, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) visitors, wellness seekers, students, and spiritual and cultural tourists will be identified to enable market-specific communication.
A new brand theme and tagline for Delhi Tourism will be developed, along with comprehensive brand guidelines covering tone of voice, storytelling, creative standards and content governance to ensure consistency across platforms.
The agency will also map the city’s tourism ecosystem to identify collaboration opportunities with tour operators, hotels, guides, cultural institutions and event partners.