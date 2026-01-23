Delhi's first nursery admission list for 2026 to be out today

NEW DELHI: The Department of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government will publish the first list of selected students for the 2026–27 academic session on Friday.

Parents will be able to raise any allotment-related queries from January 24 to February 3. If required, a second list will be published on February 9, with the resolution window remaining operational from February 10 to February 16.

The DoE has confirmed that the second list will detail the marks allocated to applicants, and any additional admission lists are slated for release on February 26, 2025. The entire admission process, including query resolution, is expected to conclude by February 14, 2025.

This admission drive is being conducted to fill open seats in private schools, with 25 per cent of the total seats reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with disabilities. A separate admission list will be released for these categories.

For admission to the 2026–27 academic session, a child must be at least three years old for Nursery, four years old for KG and five years old for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the head of the school.