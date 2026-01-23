Dummy skeleton sparks security alert at Delhi airport ahead of Republic Day

NEW DELHI: A dummy skeleton found inside an abandoned carton triggered a security alert at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning, amid heightened security in the run-up to Republic Day.

Security personnel rushed to the spot after an alert was received about an unattended box lying near the departure area of an airline. On inspection, it was found to contain a model skeleton and not human remains.

It is likely that a passenger had purchased the item and left it behind after he was not permitted to carry it on board the flight.

A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) source said a cleaning staff member noticed the box lying unattended early on Thursday. “She informed an airport staffer. As per procedure, the Central Industrial Security Force and the DIAL security team were alerted. They called the airport police who reached the spot and opened the box to find a dummy skeleton inside.”

Airport police said they received a call from DIAL security about the abandoned box. “The Station House Officer rushed to the spot. The standard drill in such incidents was followed. Opening the box revealed a skeleton-like structure but not a real one. Such items are used for educational purposes in nursing and medical colleges.”

Police said the carton carried a label with the address of a firm, which was contacted. “They confirmed it to be a model of a skeleton.”

A police officer told this reporter, “The skeleton detected was much smaller in height than an actual skeleton. That is why it fits in a small box. The minute it was opened, we knew it was not a real one. It had screws attached to it and was a foldable one.”

Further inquiries revealed that a passenger had left the box with airline staff after he was not allowed to carry it on the flight.

Police refused to divulge details of the airline involved and did not share photographs of the item.