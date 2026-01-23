Elevated road worth Rs 5000 crore to be built over Munak canal: Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for rejuvenation of the Munak Canal and announced the construction of an elevated road over the canal which ease traffic congestion.

Addressing a gathering at Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said the canal, which has remained in a dilapidated and unhygienic condition for years, will be comprehensively cleaned, beautified and equipped with permanent Chhath ghats.

She said an elevated road will be built over the canal at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, which will connect Inderlok Metro Station with Urban Extension Road-II, providing relief from traffic congestion on internal roads and ensuring smoother movement towards Rohini and other parts of outer Delhi.

“This project is not limited to canal rejuvenation alone but is aimed at the holistic development of the entire region,” the chief minister said, adding that the government is committed to completing long-pending projects and improving public infrastructure.

The work on the project is expected to be completed before the next Chhath Puja, allowing devotees to offer prayers in a safe and clean environment.