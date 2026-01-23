Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day on Friday

NEW DELHI: The national capital will witness heightened security and elaborate traffic arrangements on Friday as the full dress rehearsal for the 77th Republic Day celebrations is held along Kartavya Path and adjoining areas. The rehearsal will follow the same route and schedule as the main parade on January 26, Delhi Police said.

The parade rehearsal will begin at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Kartavya Path, ‘C’ Hexagon near the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and culminate at the Red Fort. Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory, warning of road closures and diversions across central and north Delhi to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route and surrounding areas during the rehearsal hours and to use public transport wherever possible. Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force from early morning until the conclusion of the event, with the maximum time being 1 pm.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a total of 30 tableaux—17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services—will roll down Kartavya Path on January 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, this year’s celebrations will revolve around the themes Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting India’s freedom struggle, cultural diversity and journey towards self-reliance.