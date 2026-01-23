GRAP III revoked in Delhi as air gets better, forecast for rain on Friday

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday evening, as the Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 322 at 4 pm. The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) also revoked GRAP-III in Delhi NCR in the evening two days after revoking GRAP IV.
According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the national capital for Friday.
The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature hovered around 27 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, Palam logged a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, down by 1.3 notches, while Lodhi Road recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius, also a decline of 1.3 notches. The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notch lower than normal, while Ayanagar registered 7.3 degrees Celsius, falling by 1.1 notches.
On the other hand, the air quality remained between very poor and poor across most parts of the national capital with 29 monitoring stations recording ‘very poor’ air quality and nine stations falling in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the CPCB’s Sameer app.
Among them, Wazipur recorded the worst air quality in the evening with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390.
After noting a slight improvement in the AQI levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday had revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The city had experienced three consecutive days of ‘severe’ air pollution. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the AQI exceeded the 400 mark, prompting the CAQM) to implement Stage 4 restrictions.
For Friday, the city us expected to witness maximum temperatures ranging between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, thunderstorms are likely to accompany with the rainfall while moderate fog is likely to be witnessed in the morning hours.