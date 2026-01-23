GRAP III revoked in Delhi as air gets better, forecast for rain on Friday

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday evening, as the Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 322 at 4 pm. The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) also revoked GRAP-III in Delhi NCR in the evening two days after revoking GRAP IV.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the national capital for Friday.

The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature hovered around 27 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, Palam logged a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, down by 1.3 notches, while Lodhi Road recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius, also a decline of 1.3 notches. The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notch lower than normal, while Ayanagar registered 7.3 degrees Celsius, falling by 1.1 notches.