Kerala in a hundred photos

The show also features Amit Pasricha’s photographs from Alappuzha, which depict domestic interiors, riverbank homes and everyday worship, capturing the subtle shifts of a region shaped by water and time. Saibal Das’s images from a friend’s home render time in its physicality — cabinet, cat and photographs — speaking to the coexistence of past and present.

Other contributors include Saurabh Anand Chatterjee, whose work from Kochi and Alappuzha leans into dramatic skies and sunsets; Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, who presents digitally transposed images of dancers and flowers; and H. Satish, whose practice brings a restrained approach to landscapes and built spaces. Wildlife also takes centre stage through images by Shivang Mehta and Umesh Gogna — both known for their wildlife photography — who surprise with images of spiders, hornbills in conversation with macaques, boulders framed by waterfalls, and saturated landscapes from the Western Ghats.

For Nair, photographs are about its stories. “I believe that photography is an art. Everything is about katha. If you have a hundred photographs, you must have a hundred kathas,” she notes. “I am looking at new stories. I’m not looking at what is predictable.”