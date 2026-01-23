Light rains, thunderstorm across parts of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Early morning rain in many parts of the national capital on Friday lowered temperatures across the city.

Several localities witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office said cloudy conditions are likely to prevail through the day.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain over Delhi and adjoining regions for the day due to an ongoing western disturbance.

One or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours are expected.

Another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening.