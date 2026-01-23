NDMC launches community-led waste handling initiative

NEW DELHI: NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra launched a new sustainability initiative on Thursday named “Bring Wet Waste, Take Away Compost” which aims at transforming waste into wealth through community participation.

The initiative has been rolled out across three prominent residential colonies Kaka Nagar, Sarojini Vihar, and West Kidwai Nagar to promote decentralized composting and strengthen awareness about the importance of organic compost in improving soil health for plantations and green spaces. Additionally, this initiative marks an important step forward in the journey to declare these areas as ‘Anupam Colonies’, officials said.

Through this programme, residents are encouraged to bring segregated wet waste, which are then processed locally into nutrient-rich organic compost. Following that, the compost is reused within the colonies for horticulture purposes, parks, and home gardening, thereby closing the loop of waste management, said NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra.