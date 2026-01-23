Nightclub fire: ED conducts raids in Goa and Delhi over money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in Goa and Delhi after filing a money laundering case against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year.

Officials said around eight premises, including the offices and residences of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, as well as those of others involved in the case, are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The fire occurred on December 6, 2025 at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Arpora village, Goa, during a dance party. In addition to the 25 fatalities, 50 people were injured in the incident.

The Luthra brothers fled the country hours after the tragedy and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported to India on December 17 and are currently in the custody of the Goa police.