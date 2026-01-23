Tick Tock…Ten!

The well-known micro-drama festival, ‘Thespis’, will soon be back in the capital with its 5th edition. India's first festival devoted solely to micro-drama, has made a name for itself in the country's theatre scene by embracing compactness without compromising creative nuance. The festival's stringent ten-minute time limit for each play encourages authors, directors, and performers to condense the story into a shorter version.

Organised by Vriksh – The Theatre, a collective formed in 2015, ‘Thespis 5: National Micro Drama Festival’ will be held on February 1 at Delhi’s LTG Auditorium, and will feature short plays by theatre practitioners from across India.

A time of financial constraints gave rise to the concept of micro-drama. Vriksh’s secretary, Ajith G. Maniyan, remembers that the theatre had trouble raising money while they were working on Hearts That Wrote History, a full-length show based on the life of former Indian civil servant, V.P. Menon. It was filmmaker Prakash Vaddikal who suggested experimenting with short-format drama.

Initially, the concept of compact-sized plays drew scepticism from sections of the theatre community. It found early support from senior practitioners, including the late Omchery N.N. Pillai, the Sahitya Akademi award-winning Malayalam playwright and novelist, who encouraged the group to continue exploring the form despite criticism.

Short on time, rich in story

Named after Thespis of Icaria, the 6th-century BC Greek artist believed to be the first actor to perform on stage, the festival started its journey in 2017 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Delhi. Subsequent editions were held at Kamani Auditorium in 2018 and 2019. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned in 2025 and has continued to attract theatre groups, institutions, and independent artists from across the country.

This year’s edition will feature 33 micro-dramas in 12 different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Nepali. The festival will also confer awards such as Best Production, Best Director, Best Script, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Technician, along with Special Jury Awards.