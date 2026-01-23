Two men killed as motorcycle collides with truck in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy

NEW DELHI: Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after their vehicle collided with a truck in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11.50 pm near Gurjjar Chowk, Bhalswa Dairy, when police at Bhalswa Dairy police station received information about a serious road accident. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found a truck and a motorcycle lying in an accidental condition.

According to police, the motorcycle, had collided with a truck bearing. Two men were found lying unconscious at the scene. They were identified as Azad Bharti (28) and Dipesh (28), both residents of Mukundpur in north Delhi.

Azad Bharti, son of Mahender Kumar, was employed at a medical shop in Mukundpur, while Dipesh, son of Ashok Kumar, worked as a taxi driver. The injured men were immediately shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared them brought dead.